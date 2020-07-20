STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Actor John Boyega Says He's "Moved On" From Playing Finn

Those hooping to see John Boyega return as Finn in a post- The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars project might be disappointed, as the British actor has now confirmed that he's "moved on" from the role...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker obviously served as a conclusion to Disney's sequel trilogy, but there's been a lot of speculation that we might see the main characters introduced in The Force Awakens return for more adventure in the galaxy far, far away down the line.

Of course, that'll only happen if the actors are interested in reprising their roles, and in the case of John Boyega, at least, it sounds like he's ready to leave Finn behind.

While interacting with a fan on Twitter who asked if we might see the former Stormtrooper in any future Star Wars projects, Boyega responded with "no thank you. I’ve moved on," before following up with, "Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that."

The Rise of Skywalker was a highly divisive movie among fans and critics, and based on what we've heard from its cast in previous interviews, they weren't exactly ecstatic about how the trilogy concluded, either. It's a shame that we'll likely never see these characters in live-action form again, though, because there's still a lot of potential there. Finn, in particular, is generally viewed as being wasted in the last two films and never receiving a proper arc.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see more of Finn, or do you think Boyega has the right idea here? Let us know in the comments.