STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Another Leaked Image Features Awesome, Unexpected Reveal - MAJOR SPOILERS

With a movie as highly anticipated as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
, you'd best believe that many fans who attended last night's world premiere aren't shying away from sharing some of what they saw at the event. Why you would go and see a movie like this and essentially watch it through your phone is hard to say, of course, but we know you guys are anxious to see this stuff!
Now, following that shot of The Emperor we brought you a little earlier today, we have an image that appears to be from the end of the movie. Stop reading now if you don't want MAJOR SPOILERS
!
As you can see by clicking the "View List" button, it shows Rey wielding a brand new lightsaber which appears to have been created using her staff and has an orange/yellow blade. If recent plot leaks are to be believed, this comes from the final scene of The Rise of Skywalker,
but we'll have more on that later.
It goes without saying that this should NOT
be shared in non-spoiler posts on the site!
So, to see Rey and more previously released official images, just hit that "View List" button.
