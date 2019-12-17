 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Another Leaked Image Features Awesome, Unexpected Reveal - MAJOR SPOILERS
Star Wars Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Another Leaked Image Features Awesome, Unexpected Reveal - MAJOR SPOILERS

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Another <font color=red>Leaked</font> Image Features Awesome, Unexpected Reveal - <font color=red>MAJOR SPOILERS</font>

More leaked photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have started doing the rounds following that first look at the Emperor, & this shot should definitely get you talking for very different reasons...

Josh Wilding | 12/17/2019
Filed Under: "Star Wars"
With a movie as highly anticipated as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you'd best believe that many fans who attended last night's world premiere aren't shying away from sharing some of what they saw at the event. Why you would go and see a movie like this and essentially watch it through your phone is hard to say, of course, but we know you guys are anxious to see this stuff! 

Now, following that shot of The Emperor we brought you a little earlier today, we have an image that appears to be from the end of the movie. Stop reading now if you don't want MAJOR SPOILERS!

As you can see by clicking the "View List" button, it shows Rey wielding a brand new lightsaber which appears to have been created using her staff and has an orange/yellow blade. If recent plot leaks are to be believed, this comes from the final scene of The Rise of Skywalker, but we'll have more on that later.

It goes without saying that this should NOT be shared in non-spoiler posts on the site! 

So, to see Rey and more previously released official images, just hit that "View List" button.
 

7ahdwf5b o
 
Omayijr8 o

8mudunwo o
 
W3ral98n o
 
Hacavx5m o
 
Hl8e4bz6 o
 
Wipvulo4 o
 
Yfdpyfmi o
 
Qrxgyoln o
 
V443dnya o
 
1pzc9tzg o
 
Alebnrex o
 
7ebvqfjm o
 
4iwujspm o
 
5evzowun o
 
Oeuqot8d o
 
79rmygyk o
 
Zvu9hdeh o
 
Usyp2g5t o
 
Hkcdgyi8 o
 
Hiqzst1g o
 
Cwldso7m o
 
Udeaei6y o
 
Zjkh3dl4 o
 
Egceyi8c o
 
Haalvnlt o
 
Rkplrv1f o
 
Uyhemxux o
 
Jmcuylxs o
 
Tmpfhsqb o
 
Rta1izsx o
 
Ynb3ajfu o
 
5lmzemti o
 
Vxiozrxs o
 
8btajtg0 o
 
Aegucrfw o
 
Tkskxvqy o
 
Yf4gjl1g o
 
Fqpaygxv o
 
G8mov3b4 o
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Image
 
Mark Hamill as Luke with R2D2.
 
General Hux Allegiant General Pryde on the bridge of Kylo Rens destroyer.
 
Daisy Ridley on set in Jordan as the character as Rey.
 
J.J. Abrams alongside Stunt Coordinator Eunice Huthart and the Knights of Ren.
 
Keri Russell as the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss.
 
Kylo Ren and Rey battle it out with lightsabers.
 
Finn and new ally Jannah atop hardy orbaks.
 
Members of the crew shade and shine Daniels on set in Jordan.
 
Joonas Suotamo Ridley Anthony Daniels and John Boyega on set in Jordan.
 
Jordanian locals play the AkiAki during the photoshoot.
 
Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and Oscar Isaac Poe Dameron with Chewbacca DO and BB8.
 
Spotlighting the heroics of Chewbacca BB8 and Rey.
 
Composer John Williams conducting the Star Wars score.
 
Behind the scenes photo of Star Wars in 2019.
 
Image
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...