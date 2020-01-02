 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER BTS Photos Reveal The Death Star II Throne Room, Tatooine, And More
Star Wars Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER BTS Photos Reveal The Death Star II Throne Room, Tatooine, And More

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER BTS Photos Reveal The Death Star II Throne Room, Tatooine, And More

A jaw-dropping gallery of behind the scenes photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been revealed as we get to see how sets for everywhere from Exegol to Tatooine and Kijimi were created...

Josh Wilding | 2/1/2020
Filed Under: "Star Wars"
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will more than likely keep dividing fans for years to come but some newly revealed behind the scenes photos show Rick Carter and Kevin Jenkins's phenomenal production design. While you might think that everything we saw was CGI, many of the planets, vehicles, and sets were 100% practical and there are some mind-blowing shots here. 

For example, we get to see inside the Star Destroyer, how that and Kijimi became one, the remains of the Throne Room on the Death Star II, the Emperor's new throne on Exegol, and even our return to Tatooine where, much to the chagrin of some fans, Rey became "Rey Skywalker." 

Say what you will about The Rise of Skywalker but it's clear that a lot of work was put into what we saw on screen and, like the previous two chapters, most of it was real rather than a computer generated creation (which is what happened during George Lucas' Star Wars prequels).

To take a look through these amazing behind the scenes images, hit the "Next" button down below.

Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...