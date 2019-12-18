STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Check Out The Special Look That Aired After Today's THE MANDALORIAN

Depending on where you live, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
is either a matter of hours or just one day away from arriving in theaters. While we wait, a new clip from the movie is doing the rounds.
Disney+ has dropped the latest episode of The Mandalorian
early this week, and included a "Special Look" at the "Skywalker Saga" finale. Now, that's found its way online, and it can be viewed in the player below.
In the 90+ second clip, we see Poe Dameron, Finn, and Chewbacca on the run from the First Order in the Millennium Falcon, and it's easy to see why critics have been praising the action.
What exactly this trio is up to is hard to say with the footage taken out of context, and some fans are bound to be disappointed by this as many were hoping this "Special Look" who somehow tie The Mandalorian
to The Rise of Skywalker
. As of right now, that doesn't appear to be the plan, and there are no real indications that the season finale will link to The Emperor or anything else.
Hit the "View List" button to check out the social
media reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]