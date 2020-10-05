STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Includes An Obscure Throwback To A NEW HOPE

More unused concept art from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been revealed, and this includes a surprising reference to A New Hope which didn't make it into the final few minutes of the movie...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended with Rey arriving on Tatooine to bury Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa's lightsabers on the old Lars Homestead. The home of the former before he took off into space alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was a fitting place for the franchise to end.

Of course, the whole "Rey Skywalker" thing was definitely controversial, but this newly revealed concept art from artist Adam Brockbank shows the young Jedi spending even more time at Luke's old home.

As you can see, despite decades having past, she discovers the Jedi Master's old model of a T-16 skyhopper from A New Hope. Luke was shown holding and flying the model through the air before R2-D2 started playing that message from Princess Leia.

An Easter Egg like this would have been fun to see on screen, but just returning to the Lars Homestead was a nice throwback. There's no explanation as to why this didn't end up in The Rise of Skywalker, but it could have boiled down to there simply not being enough time in such a busy film.

Check it out below:

