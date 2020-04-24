STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Puts "Dark Rey" Beneath Kylo Ren's Helmet

"Dark Rey" only had a few minutes of screentime in The Rise of Skywalker , but this new concept art reveals a fun throwback to The Empire Strikes Back as she's revealed to be beneath a familiar helmet...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker took Daisy Ridley's Rey to some interesting places, though her temptation to turn to the Dark Side was only given a fleeting glance in terms of screentime. When she retrieved Emperor Palpatine's Wayfinder, she briefly saw a "Dark" version of herself.

It was never entirely clear whether that was supposed to be a glimpse at what would happen if the Emperor took her body for himself or a sneak peek at her evil side, but this newly revealed piece of concept art puts a fun spin on that by revealing a vision of Rey being beneath Kylo Ren's helmet.

It's a cool piece of imagery and a fun throwback to The Empire Strikes Back when Luke Skywalker cut down Darth Vader only to discover that he was the one wearing the Sith Lord's mask.

Unfortunately, nothing quite as inventive as this ended up in The Rise of Skywalker, and with no indication that Rey planned to build a double-sided lightsaber (she did in Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates), it was hard to escape the feeling that "Dark Rey" was only there because she'd make a cool toy.

Check out this newly revealed concept art below:

