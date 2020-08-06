STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Reveals A Cool New Cantina Band

Star Wars: A New Hope included a now iconic Cantina band, and some newly revealed concept art reveals that The Rise of Skywalker very nearly revisited that idea. Check it out after the jump...

Every Star Wars fan is familiar with the Mos Eisley Cantina, not to mention the band that plays there. Their appearance - and that familiar tune - is one of the most memorable moments in A New Hope, and J.J. Abrams very nearly revisited the idea for his divisive Skywalker Saga finale, The Rise of Skywalker.

As you can see below, concept artist Adam Brockbank has shared an image of this previously unseen musical trio, revealing that they were supposed to make an appearance on Kajimi.

Considering the fact that planet was eventually blown up by The Final Order, their time would have been short-lived. However, it's safe to assume that the group was set to be introduced when Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron went to meet Babu Frik, the fan-favourite alien who managed to unlock Threepio's ability to translate ancient Sith text which led the heroes to the Death Star II.

This Cantina band appearing certainly wouldn't have made The Rise of Skywalkler any less divisive, but it's definitely feels like something of a missed opportunity on the movie's part.

Perhaps they'll be brought back elsewhere? We've seen designs like that recycled before...

