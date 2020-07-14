STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Reveals An Entirely New Take On The Star Destroyer

One of the coolest moments in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailers came when we caught a glimpse of the Empire's classic Star Destroyers, but they very nearly boasted a much different look...

While Emperor Palpatine's return from the dead remains one of the most confusing and weird moments in the Star Wars franchise, the Final Order's arrival in the form of countless Star Destroyers was an undeniably cool scene in The Rise of Skywalker (even if those red "Sith Troopers" did look more than a little ridiculous).

Now, concept artist Doug Chiang has shared one of his early takes on the Star Destroyers for the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga and, as you can see, they look quite a bit different!

"I thought a double-decker might be fun," he says in the Instagram post below. An argument could be made that these much larger Star Destroyers would have been twice as deadly, but there was ultimately no need to fix what wasn't broken, hence why director J.J. Abrams ultimately went in that classic direction for the iconic ships.

Check out this alternate take on The Rise of Skywalker's Star Destroyers below:

