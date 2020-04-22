STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Reveals Another Sinister Take On "Dark Rey"

She may have only been in the film for a few seconds, but "Dark Rey" has struck a chord with many Star Wars fans, and this concept art for The Rise of SKywalker offers another sinister take on her...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a very busy movie, and Dark Rey - who first appeared in a trailer for the Skywalker Saga finale - was seen for only a matter of seconds. That led to a lot of disappointment among fans, especially as theories swirled beforehand that we could see Rey take a turn to the Dark Side in the movie.

While Dark Rey was ultimately only part of a vision in the remains of the Death Star II, this twisted take on Daisy Ridley's Jedi hero still struck a chord with many moviegoers. Now, thanks to concept artist Adam Brockbank, we get to see an alternate take on this evil version of Rey.

It's a little more grounded than the version that ended up in The Rise of Skywalker, as there's no sign of those pointed teeth and she arguably looks more like a traditional Sith warrior.

Perhaps this is what would have happened had Emperor Palpatine possessed his granddaughter? That was the iconic villain's grand plan in the movie, but he was, of course, defeated by the combined might of Rey and Ben Solo. What do you guys think of this take on the villainous Rey?

Check out the artwork below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

