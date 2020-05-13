STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Reveals How Dark Rey's Lightsaber References Darth Vader

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concept artist Matthew Savage has shared some awesome concept art from the movie offering a closer, detailed look at the double-bladed lightsaber wielded by Dark Rey...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker failed to really take advantage of the "Dark Rey" concept, and her appearance boiled down to little more than what we saw in the trailers for the movie. That was a real disappointment, especially as there was so much speculation surrounding that beforehand.

Something which was undeniably cool, though, was the double-bladed lightsaber the hero's vision wielded. There are already prop versions on the market, but concept artist Matthew Savage has now taken to Instagram to share a closer look at the blade, and to drop some interesting new details.

As you can see, he explains that director J.J. Abrams wanted it to include a nod to Darth Vader, and if you take a closer look, you'll likely realise what that is. Getting this insight is definitely appreciated, and it's just a shame that more time wasn't spent focusing on this twisted version of Rey.

Check out the concept art in the Instagram post below:

