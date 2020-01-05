STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Reveals More Amazing Early Takes On Dark Rey

This newly revealed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concept art showcases some alternate takes on Dark Rey, including a sinister version of the Jedi and a nod to a key moment in The Empire Strikes Back ...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker saw Rey get a devastating vision of what would happen if she were to fall to the Dark Side, but it was a moment the movie only touched on very briefly.

Given the fast pace of J.J. Abrams' Skywalker Saga finale, that's no great surprise, but some newly revealed concept art from Adam Brockbank reveals some alternate takes on the moment. The first was clearly meant to pay homage to The Empire Strikes Back when Luke "defeats" Darth Vader and finds his own face beneath the Sith Lord's helmet.

In Rey's case, it's understandably Kylo Ren's helmet that she sees a twisted version of herself beneath.

In the second piece of concept art, Rey gets an appropriately creepy new appearance which you have to imagine is how she might have ended up looking had Emperor Palpatine's plan succeeded. He wanted his granddaughter to strike him down so he could take over her body for himself.

This artwork is obviously from Abrams' version of The Rise of Skywalker (rather than Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates), and it's a shame the filmmaker didn't take a closer look at Rey potentially being tempted to the Dark Side like Luke once was as it would have made for interesting viewing.

What do you guys think?

