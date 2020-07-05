STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Shows Rey Facing Tusken Raiders On Tatooine

In a possible throwback to Attack of the Clones , this concept art from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shows Rey arriving on Tatooine, only to find herself face to face with some Tusken Raiders...

At the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey arrives on Tatooine and buries Luke and Leia's lightsabers before declaring herself "Rey Skywalker" to a random passerby. It was a divisive moment among fans, and one which is bound to generate discussion for years to come... especially since Rey is actually a Palpatine!

Regardless, thanks to Lucasfilm's Phil Szostak, we can now see how an alternate take on Rey's arrival on Tatooine would have played out.

As you can see, she arrives at the old Lars Homestead to learn that Tusken Raiders are salvaging for scrap, and a simple ignition of her lightsaber is all it takes to scare the Sand People away.

Have they heard tales of the Jedi who killed dozens of them once upon a time? It's certainly possible, and showing how differently Rey deals with them compared to Anakin Skywalker creates an interesting contrast in their actions. Of course, the circumstances were quite a bit different in Attack of the Clones.

Check out this newly revealed concept art from The Rise of Skywalker below:

