STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams Addresses Rey's Parentage - SPOILERS

In a new interview, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams weighs in on that big Rey reveal and why he decided that would be a good choice for the character's story arc. Check it out...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals that Rey is actually the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine and that the villain sent men to kill her when she was a child to ensure she could never become more powerful than him. It's an out of the blue reveal, especially as Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi claimed that she was the daughter of "filthy junk traders."



Now, director J.J. Abrams has shed shed some light on why he decided to reveal that the orphan is actually Rey Palpatine. "One of the themes of the movie is that anyone can be anything regardless of where you're from," the filmmaker explains. "I don't know if it resonates for everyone," he continues. "I think there are quite a few people who appreciate that idea of not coming from a place that you're particularly excited about or proud of."



As for why he essentially undid Johnson's reveal of Rey being "no one," Abrams added: "Though I completely understand 'you're nobody' is a devastating thing, to me the more painful, the more shocking thing was 'you're from the worst possible place.' And is your destiny, is that thing that you feel, that you know is part of you, somehow, that you're haunted by, is that your destiny? The idea that choices -- there are things more powerful than blood, as Luke says. That feeling was an important thing to convey for us."



What did you guys make of this reveal? Did it work or feel forced to you after what we previously learned about Rey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.



Hit the "View List" button to find out which characters

made a cameo appearance in The Rise of Skywalker!

Warwick Davis



During the movie's closing montage, a couple of Ewoks on Endor can be seen celebrating the final fall of the Empire and The First Order. As you might expect, Warwick Davis makes yet another cameo appearance, this time as his original character, Ewok leader Wicket W. Warrick.

Mark Hamill



As expected, Mark Hamill returns to the Star Wars franchise as Luke Skywalker for a far more positive exchange with Rey.



He also appears as a younger version of himself in a post-Return of the Jedi flashback, which shows Luke training his sister Leia.

Jodie Comer



The Killing Eve star makes a surprise appearance in the movie as Rey's mother in flashbacks which depict her and Rey's father - British actor Billy Howle - being killed by one of Palpatine's loyalists.



While she's the bigger name, it's revealed that Howle's character is The Emperor's son.

Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a global superstar thanks to his work in Hamilton, and after actually contributing music to this movie, he gets to show up in the background as one of the Resistance fighters when Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron reunite shortly after the final battle.

Denis Lawson



The Porgs



There's an awful lot of fan service in The Rise of Skywalker and much of it doesn't work. However, when Rey returns to Ahch-To, we get to see a couple of the adorable creatures watching on as Rey catches up with the Force Ghost of her fallen Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.

John Williams



Harrison Ford



We said goodbye to Han Solo in The Force Awakens, but the iconic character returns here thanks to an unexpected cameo appearance from the legendary Harrison Ford.



As Kylo Ren finally turns his back on the Dark Side of the Force, his father's words ensure that he's able to embrace the good within him, and we even get an Empire Strikes Back reference!

J.J. Abrams



There's not much point to D-O being in the movie and it's hard to escape the feeling that he's only there to sell toys (like a lot of characters in The Rise of Skywalker). However, if you're wondering where his voice comes from, it's director J.J. Abrams.

Some Familiar Voices...



When Rey finally connects to the Jedi of the past, we get to hear a whole host of voices. They're actually named in the movie's credits and should be instantly familiar to Star Wars fans:

• Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)



• Luminara Unduli (Olivia d'Abo)



• Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)



• Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale)



• Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin)



• Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson)



• Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Alex Guinness)



• Yoda (Frank Oz)



• Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.)



• Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson)