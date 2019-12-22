STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams Says That The Movie's Critics Are "Right"

After acknowledging that it's impossible to please everyone, the director added: "We knew starting this that any decision we made — a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision — would please someone and infuriate someone else," Abrams explained. "And they’re all right."

During the same Q&A, the director also denied that there's any sort of animosity between him and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. "It would be a much more interesting answer if there were conflict. The truth is when I was getting [The Force Awakens] up and running, I was nothing but grateful that a director and writer I admire as much as Rian was coming in to do [the next one.] Not expecting to come back to this, it was just fun to watch what was happening and get to respond to it."



Abrams has, of course, come under fire for what's been perceived to be his decision to essentially ignore Johnson's movie and make a sequel to The Force Awakens.



Do you agree with his sentiments here about the response to The Rise of Skywalker?



