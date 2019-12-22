STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams Says That The Movie's Critics Are "Right"

During a Q&A which took place on Friday, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
director J.J. Abrams was asked about some of the negative reviews the movie has received over the past week or so. As of right now, the Skywalker Saga finale sits at 57% on Rotten Tomatoes and it definitely seems that fans either love or hate it (there's not really a middle ground with this franchise).
According to the filmmaker, those who don't like the movie are, well, right! "No, I would say that they’re right,"
Abrams said when Vanity Fair's Anthony Breznican asked if there's something fans are missing from The Rise of Skywalker
. "The people who love it more than anything are also right."
After acknowledging that it's impossible to please everyone, the director added: "We knew starting this that any decision we made — a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision — would please someone and infuriate someone else," Abrams explained. "And they’re all right."
During the same Q&A, the director also denied that there's any sort of animosity between him and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. "It would be a much more interesting answer if there were conflict. The truth is when I was getting [The Force Awakens] up and running, I was nothing but grateful that a director and writer I admire as much as Rian was coming in to do [the next one.] Not expecting to come back to this, it was just fun to watch what was happening and get to respond to it."
Abrams has, of course, come under fire for what's been perceived to be his decision to essentially ignore Johnson's movie and make a sequel to The Force Awakens.
Do you agree with his sentiments here about the response to The Rise of Skywalker?
biggest cameos in the latest Star Wars movie!
Warwick Davis
During the movie's closing montage, a couple of Ewoks on Endor can be seen celebrating the final fall of the Empire and The First Order. As you might expect, Warwick Davis makes yet another cameo appearance, this time as his original character, Ewok leader Wicket W. Warrick.
Mark Hamill
As expected, Mark Hamill returns to the Star Wars
franchise as Luke Skywalker for a far more positive exchange with Rey.
He also appears as a younger version of himself in a post-Return of the Jedi flashback, which shows Luke training his sister Leia.
Jodie Comer
The Killing Eve star makes a surprise appearance in the movie as Rey's mother in flashbacks which depict her and Rey's father - British actor Billy Howle - being killed by one of Palpatine's loyalists.
While she's the bigger name, it's revealed that Howle's character is The Emperor's son.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a global superstar thanks to his work in Hamilton, and after actually contributing music to this movie, he gets to show up in the background as one of the Resistance fighters when Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron reunite shortly after the final battle.
Denis Lawson
Denis Lawson's name may not be instantly familiar to you, but his face certainly should be! The actor played pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars
movies and during that epic final battle, he's right there ensuring that the Empire's effort to return is thwarted by the remaining Rebels.
The Porgs
There's an awful lot of fan service in The Rise of Skywalker
and much of it doesn't work. However, when Rey returns to Ahch-To, we get to see a couple of the adorable creatures watching on as Rey catches up with the Force Ghost of her fallen Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.
John Williams
The legendary composer (who has now scored every chapter in the Skywalker Saga) finally gets a cameo appearance on Kijimi, and can be seen shaking his head at the movie's heroes as they storm past him while on the hunt for Babu Frik, the tiny alien who can decode what's inside Threepio's mind.
Harrison Ford
We said goodbye to Han Solo in The Force Awakens,
but the iconic character returns here thanks to an unexpected cameo appearance from the legendary Harrison Ford.
As Kylo Ren finally turns his back on the Dark Side of the Force, his father's words ensure that he's able to embrace the good within him, and we even get an Empire Strikes Back
reference!
J.J. Abrams
There's not much point to D-O being in the movie and it's hard to escape the feeling that he's only there to sell toys (like a lot of characters in The Rise of Skywalker
). However, if you're wondering where his voice comes from, it's director J.J. Abrams.
Some Familiar Voices...
When Rey finally connects to the Jedi of the past, we get to hear a whole host of voices. They're actually named in the movie's credits and should be instantly familiar to Star Wars
fans:
• Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)
• Luminara Unduli (Olivia d'Abo)
• Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)
• Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale)
• Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin)
• Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson)
• Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Alex Guinness)
• Yoda (Frank Oz)
• Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.)
• Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson)