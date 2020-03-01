STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Editor Reveals The Thought Process Behind That Controversial Kiss

"I always said, ‘The movie will tell us whether they should kiss or not. We will know by the time we get to the end of our process, if it should happen.’ And I felt it should, and [director J.J. Abrams] agreed with me, and other people who saw the film agreed. I know it’s not for everybody. I know there will be people who wish they hadn’t, but this is a film that was never going to please everyone, and I think that the reviews are kind of reflective of that. The things that certain people love, other people hated. And that’s the phenomenon of ‘Star Wars.’"



It definitely sounds like The Rise of Skywalker was a movie put together by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio on the fly, something which was likely a result of the rushed production schedule. Regardless, it's very interesting hearing what led to the filmmakers deciding to include this kiss in the final cut, and it's hard not to wonder what else changed as production continued.



Brandon was also asked about the decision to have Ben die at the end of the movie - like Darth Vader before him, having the man who slaughtered countless innocents across the Galaxy get a happy ending would have been a tad complicated - and believes it was the right conclusion for the former villain.



"He got his redemption, I think, in a lovely way," she says. "And right after he disappears, [his mother] Leia disappears. I’d like to think that they’re together."



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will more than likely continue to divide the Star Wars fanbase for the foreseeable future, and as more details like these come out, it will be interesting to see whether fans change their minds about some of the creative decisions made in the movie.



Finn Is Force Sensitive





Throughout the film, Finn tries to tell Rey something, and by the time The Rise of Skywalker ends, we still haven't learned what that is. Well, Terrio has confirmed that the former Stormtrooper wanted to tell his best friend that he's actually Force Sensitive (an out of the blue reveal which does explain a few things in the movie).



"Hopefully, the film also suggests that Finn is discovering that he is a Force user and is Force strong. Finn feels the death of Rey, and in a crucial moment during the battle, Finn senses the command ship where the navigation signal was coming from. So, we wanted to begin to plant the idea that Finn is Force strong and that there are other people in the galaxy who are Force strong."



