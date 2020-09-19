STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Exegol Concept Art Sees Kylo Ren Visiting A Classic Sith Temple

Some newly revealed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concept art shows Kylo Ren visiting a Sith Temple on Exegol which is more in line with what fans probably expected from Emperor Palpatine's home...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a controversial move for a number of reasons, but the portrayal of the returning Emperor Palpatine was an issue for many fans. The lack of an explanation for his return frustrated many, as did the vagueness surrounding his newfound home on Exegol.

While it was clear that the spirit of the Emperor was trapped in the body of a failing clone (if you did a lot of reading between the lines and read the tie-in novel), the identity of his followers and why he was hidden on Exegol wasn't particularly well-explained. It was certainly a unique planet, while the "temple" that Palpatine was calling home was clearly an ancient location in this Galaxy.

Now, though, some new concept art by Benjamin Last reveals a more traditional take on the location with a Sith Temple that's more in line with what fans are used to seeing in the "Legends" stories.

It's a striking piece of imagery, and while it wouldn't have necessarily made Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a better movie in the eyes of many fans, this Sith Temple is more in line with what most expected to see. Whether we'll return to Exegol in future Star Wars stories obviously remains to be seen.

Check out this concept art from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below:

