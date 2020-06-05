STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Featured A Crazy EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Cameo No One Noticed

There were rumblings Empire Strikes Back bounty hunter Dengar made a cameo appearance in The Rise of Skywalker when it was released, but newly surfaced images confirm it happened in a really weird way...

The Empire Strikes Back introduced a lot of bounty hunters when Darth Vader tasked them with finding Han Solo, but it was only Boba Fett who really got any significant screentime after that. The rest have been fleshed out elsewhere over the years, and Dengar has emerged as another fan-favourite.

He was even included in DLC for the Star Wars Battlefront games, but Lucasfilm has now revealed a very weird history for the character after he made a surprise appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There were rumblings that Dengar was in the film when it was released, but in images shared in a Tweet which has resurfaced from earlier this year, we learn that the bounty hunter subjected himself to some pretty horrible experiments to extend his life which...well, turned him into a hideous monster.

It's a weird decision for The Rise of Skywalker to have made, and not one which really adds much to the movie beyond taking a random character and given him a weird post-Empire history.

However, you have to believe this could be explored in some sort of tie-in novel, video game, or comic book one day, and that's probably why it was done...of course, The Mandalorian would certainly be one place to delve into what became of him too. Either way, this Tweet has once again gone viral, and has given the Skywalker Saga finale's fans and haters something new to debate!

