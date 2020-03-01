STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Finishes Up Its Second Full Week On Release With $840M

#StarWarsRiseofSkywalker finished up its 2nd full week of release with worldwide #boxoffice of $840M. THU grosses and new totals below:



Domestic: $9.2M/$417M

Intl: $15.1M/$423M

Global: $24.3M/$840M — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) January 3, 2020

It doesn't look likeis going to gross as much as its predecessors, but the divisive final installment in the Skywalker Saga is still well on its way to joining the illustrious $1 billion club.The J.J. Abrams-directed space-adventure finished up its second week on general release with $417 million domestic and $423 million overseas, giving the movie a global total of $840 million.Though impressive, one can't help but feel Disney and Lucasfilm must be disappointed thatdidn't perform a little better over the past couple of weeks. This is the last film in one of the most iconic sagas in cinema history, after all.What do you guys think? Did the mixed reviews hurt the movie? Be sure to share your thoughts onwith us in the comments.