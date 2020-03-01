STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Finishes Up Its Second Full Week On Release With $840M
It's taking longer to get there than The Force Awakens & The Last Jedi, but The Rise of Skywalker is about to enter the home stretch on its journey to joining the $1B club. Get the latest BO updates here.
It doesn't look like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
is going to gross as much as its predecessors, but the divisive final installment in the Skywalker Saga is still well on its way to joining the illustrious $1 billion club.
The J.J. Abrams-directed space-adventure finished up its second week on general release with $417 million domestic and $423 million overseas, giving the movie a global total of $840 million.
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Review - An Uneven, But Mostly Satisfying Conclusion To The Saga
Though impressive, one can't help but feel Disney and Lucasfilm must be disappointed that Episode IX
didn't perform a little better over the past couple of weeks. This is the last film in one of the most iconic sagas in cinema history, after all.
What do you guys think? Did the mixed reviews hurt the movie? Be sure to share your thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker
with us in the comments.
Check out some hi-res images and posters from the movie by clicking the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]