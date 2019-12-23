 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Hot Toys Figures Offer A Closer Look At The First Order And Sith Jet Troopers
Hot Toys has unveiled more Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker action figures and these put the spotlight on both the regular First Order Jet Troopers and the Sith version. Check them out after the jump...

Josh Wilding | 12/23/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters and Hot Toys has today revealed two more awesome action figures based on the movie which so far appears to have completely divided fans of the beloved franchise. 

The Sith Jet Trooper features a completely new designed crimson Sith Jet Trooper helmet and armor, newly developed jetpack, finely tailored multi textured fabric under-suit, two styles of detailed blasters, and a specially designed figure stand.

As for the First Order Jet Trooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this specialized trooper features a newly refined helmet and armor, highly detailed jetpack, beautifully tailored fabric under-suit, highly-detailed weapon, and a specially designed figure stand. 

Both of these are seriously awesome and seeing as neither of them had much in the way of screentime, it's awesome to take a closer look at both of these impressive looking Troopers. So, to check out this gallery, hit the "View List" button!

No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: one or more people
 
No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: 1 person
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: text
 
No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: text
 
No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: 1 person
 
No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: outdoor
 
No photo description available.
 
No photo description available.
 
No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: text
 
No photo description available.
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: one or more people
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: one or more people and text
 
Image may contain: text
 
Image may contain: text
 
No photo description available.
 
No photo description available.
 
