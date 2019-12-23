STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Hot Toys Figures Offer A Closer Look At The First Order And Sith Jet Troopers

The Sith Jet Trooper features a completely new designed crimson Sith Jet Trooper helmet and armor, newly developed jetpack, finely tailored multi textured fabric under-suit, two styles of detailed blasters, and a specially designed figure stand.

As for the First Order Jet Trooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this specialized trooper features a newly refined helmet and armor, highly detailed jetpack, beautifully tailored fabric under-suit, highly-detailed weapon, and a specially designed figure stand.



