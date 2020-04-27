STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Is Officially Set To Debut On Disney+ On May The Fourth

We already know that some great new Star Wars content is coming to Disney+ on May The Fourth, but a new listing points to the finale of the Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker , to also debut on Monday...

UPDATE: Well, that didn't take long! Disney has now confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ on Monday (in the UK too). A trailer promoting that, and the original story, follows.







May 4th is unofficially known as "Star Wars Day," and Disney is celebrating that in a big way this year. It's already been confirmed that the finale of The Clone Wars and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ next Monday, but it now appears as if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be joining them on the streaming service.

The Skywalker Saga finale already hit Digital platforms sooner than expected, so it makes sense that they're bringing the movie to Disney+ prematurely as well.

As you can see below, a screenshot is doing the rounds from the app revealing that The Rise of Skywalker is heading our way on Monday. Right now, it appears as if this is only the case for the North American version of Disney+, so we don't know what the deal is for overseas fans for the time being.

With no movies coming out in theaters and productions halted, Disney needs to bring eyes to Disney+, so this is certainly an effective way to make that happen. Yes, The Rise of Skywalker was divisive, but the fact it only just grossed $1 billion at the box office proves that plenty of people haven't seen it yet and will likely do so for free by now streaming it.

Do you guys plan on checking it out again?

