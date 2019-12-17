STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Looks Set To Match THE LAST JEDI With $450M Global Opening

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies - a LOT happens - and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

is set to blast into theaters everywhere this Thursday (there are midnight screenings in several locations tomorrow), and the latest box office projections suggest a very impressive global opening for the J.J. Abrams-directed adventure.The final installment in the Skywalker Saga is expected to take in $450 million worldwide over the course of its first weekend on release. This is about on par with what Rian Johnson'smade back in 2017, but still quite a bit behind' mighty $528.9M from 2015.The initial reactions tohave been mixed-positive so far, but, as is often the case, the full reviews are expected to skew more towards the negative end of the spectrum.The embargo lifts in the wee hours, so be sure to check back in the morning for our review. In the meantime, you can have another look over the social media reactions by clicking the "view list" button below.