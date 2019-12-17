STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Looks Set To Match THE LAST JEDI With $450M Global Opening
We have a box office update for Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker, and it looks like the final installment in the iconic space-saga is set to take in $450 million when it officially opens this weekend...
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to blast into theaters everywhere this Thursday (there are midnight screenings in several locations tomorrow), and the latest box office projections suggest a very impressive global opening for the J.J. Abrams-directed adventure.
The final installment in the Skywalker Saga is expected to take in $450 million worldwide over the course of its first weekend on release. This is about on par with what Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi made back in 2017, but still quite a bit behind The Force Awakens' mighty $528.9M from 2015.
The initial reactions to The Rise of Skywalker have been mixed-positive so far, but, as is often the case, the full reviews are expected to skew more towards the negative end of the spectrum.
The embargo lifts in the wee hours, so be sure to check back in the morning for our review. In the meantime, you can have another look over the social media reactions by clicking the "view list" button below.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]