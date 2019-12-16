STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Opening Crawl Has Leaked Online - SPOILERS

As the world premiere gets underway, a plethora of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers have leaked online. We won't be sharing any major reveals from the movie here (they're easy enough to find if you're determined to ruin the movie for yourself), but we have posted the opening crawl below.



The Star Wars opening crawls have always set the scene for what's the come, while serving as a bridge between films. They usually don't contain anything too spoiler-y, and the Rise of Skywalker's is no exception.



Truth be told, there's really not a whole lot here that you couldn't have figured out already if you've been keeping an eye on the various trailers and TV spots, but if you'd rather wait until you're sitting in the theater to experience that iconic Star Wars blast and read the intro for yourselves, best stop scrolling here!



Please don't post spoilers in the comments!



EPISODE IX THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of REVENGE in the sinister voice of the late EMPEROR PALPATINE.



GENERAL LEIA ORGANA dispatches secret agents to gather intelligence, while REY, the last hope of the Jedi, trains for battle against the diabolical FIRST ORDER.



Meanwhile, Supreme Leader KYLO REN rages in search of the phantom Emperor, determined to destroy any threat to his power ....