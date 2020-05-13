STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Prop Designer Shares A Closer Look At Leia's Lightsaber

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hurriedly introduced Leia's lightsbaber, and proper designer Matthew Savage has now shared a closer look at the Jedi weapon along with details on the inspiration behind it.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealed that Rey was being trained by Leia Organa, and when the young hero later caught up with Luke Skywalker's Force Ghost, he presented her with his sister's old lightsaber. That was wielded by her son Ben Solo in the final battle against Emperor Palpatine, and later buried on Tatooine by Rey.

While the blade's introduction was somewhat out of the blue, it was a cool design, and concept artist/prop designer Matthew Savage has now shared a closer look at it. He also explains what inspired its unique appearance.

"I was fortunate to be one of the many people involved in the design of Leia's Lightsaber for Rise of Skywalker. The design begin as a prototype prop make and bounced between myself and the prop makers until being finalised. The emitter area was inspired by a Walter Von Nessen, Art Deco Lamp that JJ had taken a shine to."

Yes, Leia's lightsaber was based on an Art Deco Lamp that director J.J. Abrams liked, but it was a cool look for the weapon, and one it was definitely easy to imagine the General using.

