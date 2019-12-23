STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Pseudo-Nixed This Lando Calrissian Subplot
In the Rise of Skywalker, Lando Carlissian and Jannah (Naomi Ackie) share a moment where it's revealed that the latter was a child soldier in the First Order and doesn't know who her parents are or where she comes from, prompting Carlissian to smile and reply, "Well, lets go find out."
While Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian plays a pivotal role in the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the original plans for the trilogy-closer carried more emotional weight (Spoilers).
It's been perceived as being a bit creepy by some given Lando's age and the knowledge of his past ways, but there is another way to interpret the scene.
Executive Editor for Disney Publishing Jennifer Heddle took to Twitter to address a fan complaint about the scene in question, and reveals that Lando is actually Jannah's father. This was an element of the film that was ultimately cut but will be reinserted into the official novelization of the film, which will be considered canon.
Honestly, t's a bit of a head-scratcher for J.J. Abrams and co. to cut Lando and Jannah discovering their connection from the film but leave in such an ambiguous scene at the end.
