STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Reactions Point To A Satisfying But Convoluted And Divisive Conclusion

Last night, Disney held the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
in Los Angeles, California. While the review embargo lifts tomorrow in a bid to avoid spoilers, we do have spoiler-free reactions from the event which shed some light on what we should expect from the "Skywalker Saga" finale.
Overall, the reaction is extremely positive. There's clearly going to be a lot for fans to love, and it sounds like the movie serves as a satisfying and worthy conclusion to this story.
J.J. Abrams' creative decisions are praised, while it sounds like things definitely get emotional. However, among the negatives are a few mentions of things getting a little busy and convoluted. Some critics really seem taken aback by a few plot points, and a lot of them agree that it serves as more of a sequel to The Force Awakens
than the incredibly divisive The Last Jedi
.
Either way, it's clearly going to be a movie that generates a lot of discussion among fans.
These Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
reactions make for very interesting reading, and we think you'll find a lot to talk about after checking them out. To do so, hit the "View List" button below!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]