STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Reactions Point To A Satisfying But Convoluted And Divisive Conclusion

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies - a LOT happens - and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

Last night, Disney held the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California. While the review embargo lifts tomorrow in a bid to avoid spoilers, we do have spoiler-free reactions from the event which shed some light on what we should expect from the "Skywalker Saga" finale.Overall, the reaction is extremely positive. There's clearly going to be a lot for fans to love, and it sounds like the movie serves as a satisfying and worthy conclusion to this story.J.J. Abrams' creative decisions are praised, while it sounds like things definitely get emotional. However, among the negatives are a few mentions of things getting a little busy and convoluted. Some critics really seem taken aback by a few plot points, and a lot of them agree that it serves as more of a sequel to The Force Awakens than the incredibly divisive The Last Jedi.Either way, it's clearly going to be a movie that generates a lot of discussion among fans.These Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions make for very interesting reading, and we think you'll find a lot to talk about after checking them out. To do so, hit the "View List" button below!