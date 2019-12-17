 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Reactions Point To A Satisfying But Convoluted And Divisive Conclusion
The first social media reactions for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have popped up online, and it seems we can expect an epic and satisfying conclusion which may still divide fans. More past the jump...

Josh Wilding | 12/17/2019
Filed Under: "Star Wars"
Last night, Disney held the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California. While the review embargo lifts tomorrow in a bid to avoid spoilers, we do have spoiler-free reactions from the event which shed some light on what we should expect from the "Skywalker Saga" finale.

Overall, the reaction is extremely positive. There's clearly going to be a lot for fans to love, and it sounds like the movie serves as a satisfying and worthy conclusion to this story. 

J.J. Abrams' creative decisions are praised, while it sounds like things definitely get emotional. However, among the negatives are a few mentions of things getting a little busy and convoluted. Some critics really seem taken aback by a few plot points, and a lot of them agree that it serves as more of a sequel to The Force Awakens than the incredibly divisive The Last Jedi.

Either way, it's clearly going to be a movie that generates a lot of discussion among fans. 

These Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions make for very interesting reading, and we think you'll find a lot to talk about after checking them out. To do so, hit the "View List" button below!

 
 
 
 
 
