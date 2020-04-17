STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG & DOLITTLE Lead The Watched at Home Top 20 List

While there won't be a box office Top 10 anytime soon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group has gathered data on which movies are being most watched at home during this increasingly trying time.

As theaters remain shut down indefinitely, movie fans across the globe have turned to digital retailers, including Apple iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Amazon Prime and more, to get their weekly new movie fix and thankfully, studios have been increasingly more accomodating, drastically cutting the theatrical window short and bringing several top titles to digital and VOD much earlier than anticipated.

With the weekly box office Top 10 also temporarily halted, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group is introducing a brand new "Watched at Home Top 20" list of the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms). The list will be released on a weekly basis with the most up-to-date studio and retailer data.

Along with the Top 20 launch, DEG president and CEO Amy Jo Smith shared the following statement, “As people shelter in their homes during this pandemic, millions of entertainment lovers are using digital entertainment services much more heavily than in the past. A significant number of people may even be enjoying digital for the first time. We are launching the Watched at Home Top 20 to show consumers what is new and popular, so that they can more easily make their own great entertainment choices.”

For the week of April 16, here is your Top 20: