STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Spoiler Stills Reveal A Detailed Look At The Resurrected Emperor

From an oceanic moon, Jannah leads a band of warriors, ready to charge against the forces of the First Order.

A newly released gallery of stills from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been revealed today and if you've been hoping to take a closer look at the resurrected Emperor, you'll love what we have here. The first official image of the iconic villain makes it clear that he must have been inhabiting his corpse through some nefarious means as Palpatine looks well and truly dead.There are lots of other great shots here too as we see and learn more about Admiral Gial Ackbar's son, Aftab, the eccentric Sith alchemist and metalsmith who repaired Kylo Ren's helmet, and even some of those vehicles on Pasaana.The Rise of Skywalker continues to generate a lot of discussion (both good and bad) and it recently passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. However, it may struggle to top Rogue One and it definitely won't be able to beat The Last Jedi. How that will change things at Lucasfilm remains to be seen but Disney may have to go back to the drawing board.Regardless, to check out these new Star Wars stills, simply click the "View List" button below!