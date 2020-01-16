STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Spoiler Stills Reveal A Detailed Look At The Resurrected Emperor

There are lots of other great shots here too as we see and learn more about Admiral Gial Ackbar's son, Aftab, the eccentric Sith alchemist and metalsmith who repaired Kylo Ren's helmet, and even some of those vehicles on Pasaana.



The Rise of Skywalker continues to generate a lot of discussion (both good and bad) and it recently passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. However, it may struggle to top Rogue One and it definitely won't be able to beat The Last Jedi. How that will change things at Lucasfilm remains to be seen but Disney may have to go back to the drawing board.



To uphold the legacy of his father, Admiral Gial Ackbar's son, Aftab, now serves the Resistance as a B-wing pilot. Beyond his family's close ties to rebel efforts, Aftab's recruitment was part of a larger effort to bring more Mon Calamari aid to the cause.





The native Aki-Aki of Pasaana revere the duality of life, both tenacious and fragile, welcoming offworlders with open arms during their biennial festival season, when food and water are plentiful. But between these colorful and joyous celebrations, the Aki-Aki live an austere life, gathering food and water for the next grand event.





An eccentric Sith alchemist and metalsmith known for a steady hand, Albrekh uses an ancient Sith forge to join the fragments of Kylo Ren’s shattered helmet with a glowing red lattice of Sarrassian iron.





A snub-nosed utility transport that can haul cargo across the badlands of Pasaana, this particular blue model, operated by Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, came in handy during a Resistance mission.





An old, cobbled-together transport that can haul cargo across the badlands of Pasaana, this particular red model came in handy during a Resistance mission and was operated by Rey.