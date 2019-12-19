STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Spoilers - All The Biggest Cameos You Need To See

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasting into theaters across the globe, we're now taking a closer look at all the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga's amazing (and hard to spot) cameos...





Whatever issues the movie may have, it's chock full of fans service and there are a lot of cameos that are bound to bring a smile to the face of any longtime follower of the franchise. Now, we're taking a look at both the hard to spot appearances from the likes of John Williams and J.J. Abrams, and those jaw-dropping voice cameos from the film's final battle.



There's some big surprises here, and we're confident you'll have missed most of these!







Warwick Davis



During the movie's closing montage, a couple of Ewoks on Endor can be seen celebrating the final fall of the Empire and The First Order. As you might expect, Warwick Davis makes yet another cameo appearance, this time as his original character, Ewok leader Wicket W. Warrick.

Mark Hamill



As expected, Mark Hamill returns to the Star Wars franchise as Luke Skywalker for a far more positive exchange with Rey.



He also appears as a younger version of himself in a post-Return of the Jedi flashback, which shows Luke training his sister Leia.

Jodie Comer



The Killing Eve star makes a surprise appearance in the movie as Rey's mother in flashbacks which depict her and Rey's father - British actor Billy Howle - being killed by one of Palpatine's loyalists.



While she's the bigger name, it's revealed that Howle's character is The Emperor's son.

Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a global superstar thanks to his work in Hamilton, and after actually contributing music to this movie, he gets to show up in the background as one of the Resistance fighters when Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron reunite shortly after the final battle.

Denis Lawson



The Porgs



There's an awful lot of fan service in The Rise of Skywalker and much of it doesn't work. However, when Rey returns to Ahch-To, we get to see a couple of the adorable creatures watching on as Rey catches up with the Force Ghost of her fallen Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.

John Williams



Harrison Ford



We said goodbye to Han Solo in The Force Awakens, but the iconic character returns here thanks to an unexpected cameo appearance from the legendary Harrison Ford.



As Kylo Ren finally turns his back on the Dark Side of the Force, his father's words ensure that he's able to embrace the good within him, and we even get an Empire Strikes Back reference!

J.J. Abrams



There's not much point to D-O being in the movie and it's hard to escape the feeling that he's only there to sell toys (like a lot of characters in The Rise of Skywalker). However, if you're wondering where his voice comes from, it's director J.J. Abrams.

Some Familiar Voices...



When Rey finally connects to the Jedi of the past, we get to hear a whole host of voices. They're actually named in the movie's credits and should be instantly familiar to Star Wars fans:

• Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)



• Luminara Unduli (Olivia d'Abo)



• Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)



• Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale)



• Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin)



• Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson)



• Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Alex Guinness)



• Yoda (Frank Oz)



• Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.)



• Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson)