STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Surrenders The Weekend To 1917 As It Approaches $1 Billion

1917
has finally taken the No. 1 spot from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
at the U.S. box office.
As expected, Sam Mendes' acclaimed WWI drama got a significant boost from its Golden Globe Best Picture win and took in $14 million on Friday for a projected $37 million opening weekend. With very little in the way of competition, the divisive final installment in the Skywlaker Saga had remained on top since its release on December 20th, but must now surrender its position.
Episode IX
moves to second place with an estimated $15 million to $16 million, followed by fellow holdover Jumanji: The Next Level,
Paramount's Like a Boss
, legal drama Just Mercy, Little Women
, and new sci-fi horror Underwater
, which proved to be an apt title.
The Rise of Skywalker
now sits north of $950 million worldwide, and should hit $1 billion at some point next week.
Tell us, do you plan on checking out 1917
in theaters? How about another viewing of TROS
? Let us know in the comments, and check out a full list of last week's Golden Globe winners below.
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
Annette Bening “The Report”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
BEST SCREENPLAY
“Marriage Story”
“Parasite”
“The Two Popes”
“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
“The Irishman”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Motherless Brooklyn”
“Little Women”
“Joker”
“1917”
“Marriage Story”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“Frozen 2”
“The Lion King”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“The Farewell”
“Les Misérables”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
“Catch-22”
“Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Rami Youssef, “Rami”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
