STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Surrenders The Weekend To 1917 As It Approaches $1 Billion

To view the results for all of the major categories, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”



BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”



BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

has finally taken the No. 1 spot fromat the U.S. box office.As expected, Sam Mendes' acclaimed WWI drama got a significant boost from its Golden Globe Best Picture win and took in $14 million on Friday for a projected $37 million opening weekend. With very little in the way of competition, the divisive final installment in the Skywlaker Saga had remained on top since its release on December 20th, but must now surrender its position.moves to second place with an estimated $15 million to $16 million, followed by fellow holdoverParamount's, legal drama, and new sci-fi horror, which proved to be an apt title.now sits north of $950 million worldwide, and should hit $1 billion at some point next week.Tell us, do you plan on checking outin theaters? How about another viewing of? Let us know in the comments, and check out a full list of last week's Golden Globe winners below.