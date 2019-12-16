STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now

Following the launch of the awesome new trailer for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick this morning, Disney and Lucasfilm are gearing up to send fans on an even bigger nostalgia trip as they host the red carpet world premiere for the long-awaited Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



After forty-two years of adventures, the film will finally bring the Skywalker saga to an epic close as Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) make a last stand against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the seemingly resurrected Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in order to save the universe.



The franchise's biggest stars are all expected to be in attendance tonight, including both Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo), and there are also a vast number of special guests that'll be popping in throughout the night to celebrate the end of the nine-film journey.



From the film: Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Richard E. Grant, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Dominic Monaghan, Greg Grunberg; J.J. Abrams (director/writer/producer), Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan (producers), Callum Greene, Jason McGatlin (executive producers), John Williams (composer), Chris Terrio (writer), Dan Mindel (director of photography), Rick Carter (production designer), Michael Kaplan costume designer), Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube (editors)



Special Guests: Harrison Ford, Omid Abtahi, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks, Dee Bradley Baker, Tom Bergeron, Ahmed Best, Steve Blum, Josh Brener, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gina Carano, Zooey Deschanel, Ashley Eckstein, Donald Faison, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Jeff Gordon, Nolan Gould, Taylor Gray, Chris Holmes, Saul Hudson, Ryan Kalil, Taran Killam, Matt Lanter, Scott Lawrence, Daniel Logan, Vanessa Marshall, Gaten Matarazzo, Frances McDormand, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Suzie McGrath, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Kim Raver, Rico Rodriguez, Ben Schwartz, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Marcus Scribner, Christopher Sean, Elisabeth Shue, Tiya Sircar, Cobie Smulders, Emily Swallow, James Arnold Taylor, Myrna Velasco, Ming-Na Wen, Bryan Burke



Guest Directors/Filmmakers: Steven Spielberg, Ram Bergman, Niki Caro, Deborah Chow, Joel Coen, Ava DuVernay, Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Ludwig Goransson, Reginald Hudlin, Jake Kasdan, Jon Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan, Spike Lee, Damon Lindelof, Peyton Reed, Jenno Topping, Jon Watts





Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.



