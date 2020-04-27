STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER's Daisy Ridley In Talks To Lead THE ICE BENEATH HER

It looks like Daisy Ridley has found her next project, as the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress is in talks to play the lead in psychological crime-thriller The Ice Beneath Her from Radio Silence.

The film is an adaptation of Swedish author Camilla Grebe’s bestselling 2015 novel of the same name, which revolves around of a detective and psychological profiler named Hanne who works to solve the case after a young woman is found beheaded in the home of a prominent businessman. The story is said to be similar in tone to the likes of Gone Girl and The Girl On The Train.

We assume Ridley would play Hanne, but that's not specified in Deadline's report. Additional casting discussions are said to be underway for "multiple juicy roles."

Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, aka Radio Silence, will direct from a script by Caitlin Parrish (The Red Line, Supergirl).

Ridley is currently in post-production on Lionsgate's sci-fi flick Chaos Walking, which co-stars Spider-Man's Tom Holland. The movie was recently given a January 2021 release date, but that's obviously subject to change.