STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER's John Boyega Joins Black Lives Matter Protest In London

John Boyega has always been a vocal supporter of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor has now used his voice to draw attention to the cause at a protest in London.

As protests continue to rage all over the world, the latest celebrity to add their voice to the #BlackLivesMatter movement is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega.

Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequel trilogy, joined a protest in London today, delivering a passionate and emotional speech through a megaphone as the crows gathered outside the Parliament Building.

“Black lives have always mattered," the British actor exclaimed. "We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Outside parliament @JohnBoyega tells everyone to take a knee and says black people "I love you" pic.twitter.com/2egDZwmBzE — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 3, 2020

Boyega has never been afraid to speak out about these issues, and first drew attention to the video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck shortly before his death by Tweeting, "I [frick]ing hate racists" (believe it or not, this proved to be a divisive statement).

Many other celebs have publicly shown their support for #BlackLivesMatter, but Boyega is one of only a handful - including Thor: Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson, John Wick's Keanu Reeves and pop megastar Ariana Grande - to show up to a protest in person.

You can donate to Black Lives Matter HERE. Stay safe out there folks.