STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER's Oscar Isaac Believes A Return As Poe Dameron Is Off The Cards

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Oscar Isaac addresses the possibility of returning to a Galaxy Far, Far Away as Poe Dameron, and it's sounding like he's already moved on from the Resistance fighter!

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters, actor Oscar Isaac didn't shy away from making his disappointment known about the way Poe Dameron was handled in the Skywalker Saga finale. His biggest issue, however, appeared to be Lucasfilm's decision not to explore the potentially romantic relationship between Poe and John Boyega's Finn.

Talking to Deadline to discuss his new film The Card Counter, Isaac was asked about returning to the Star Wars franchise, and he quickly dismissed the notion after being asked if he's done with Poe. "Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something. I’ve felt like I had been a man in a desert for many years because I’ve been serving these bigger films."

"I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun," he said, expressing some happy Star Wars memories. However, big blockbusters aren't what he "set out" to do, and noted that his latest film is a "personal turning point" for him as an actor.

Isaac has been burned a couple of times with blockbusters now as both X-Men: Apocalypse and The Rise of Skywalker were bombs which definitely would have hurt his worth as a performer.

However, we're certainly hoping he returns as Spider-Man 2099 for the Into the Spider-Verse sequel!

