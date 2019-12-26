STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER's Oscar Isaac Blames "Disney Overlords" For No Poe/Finn Romance
Ever since The Force Awakens was released in 2015, a huge number of fans have been "shipping" Poe Dameron and Finn. However, that ultimately came to naught, and Oscar Isaac has some thoughts on why...
Were Poe Dameron and Finn meant to be together? Well, ever since the former complimented the ex-Stormtrooper (while biting his lip) during Star Wars: The Force Awakens
, fans have been adamant that there was something more to their friendship. That wasn't really touched on in The Last Jedi,
but it is something Oscar Isaac was hoping for in The Rise of Skywalker
.
"I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking - not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking - love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other,"
he revealed during an interview with IGN
to promote the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga.
"I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that."
Looking at Isaac's face as he recalls this points to him being unhappy with the studio's decision, and it will be interesting as we move forward to find out exactly how much these actors enjoyed their time in a Galaxy Far, Far Away (it doesn't seem like much based on a lot of recent comments).
Were you disappointed that things remained platonic between Finn and Poe during Episode IX
?
Check out some amazing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Hot Toys action figures by hitting the "View List" button below!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]