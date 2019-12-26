STAR WARS: TROS Kept The Knights Of Ren A Mystery But THE VISUAL DICTIONARY Pulls Back The Curtain

When it was revealed that J.J. Abrams would be bringing back the Knights of Ren for Episode IX, Star Wars fans had high hopes that the dark side Force users (yes, they can use the Force, though they didn't do so in the film) would pose a serious threat to Rey, Finn, Poe and the rest of the Resistance.



Instead, they didn't accomplish a whole lot before being somewhat easily dispatched in The Rise of Skywalker's closing act. In hindsight, it seems like they were only introduced to sell merchandise and potentially play larger roles in prequel tie-in material like novels and comics.



However, with the release of the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker The Visual Dictionary: With Exclusive Cross-Sections compendium, fresh intel has been revealed on the likes of Vicrul, Cardo, Ushar, Trudgen, Kuruk and Ap'lek. Based on their descriptions, it certainly would have been interesting to see some of their backstory in the new trilogy, and possibly follow events in a Star Wars film from the bad guy's viewpoint for a change of pace.



VICRUL



Vicrul sees himself as the harvester, the reaper of the fallen, and the targeter of souls. Every unfortunate victim to fall to his weapons augments his power. The dark side, though it may be muted by his lack of Force-training, surges in him with each hateful strike. Vicrul relishes this, and prefers to eliminate his targets at close range, though he keeps a blaster pistol at the ready in case he should need it. Vicrul's latent Force abilities manifest themselves in heightened reflexes and the power to magnify fear in his prey, though these abilities come unbidden and uncontrolled.

CARDO



While most of the Knights of Ren strike with exacting precision, Cardo's approach leaves wide swathes of destruction. His hefty arm cannon packs more than enough firepower for a single warrior. A wide-bore flamethrower launches jets of burning naphthex gel, burning down obstacles and any enemies using them as cover. A vented plasma bolt launcher has limited ammunition but fires explosive charges over 200 meters. Cardo's obsession with weapon modification makes him the best armorer of the Knights. He also carries a compact, expedient blaster pistol.

USHAR



Ushar is the Knight most likely to force prisoners to grovel for mercy. He tests the mettle of his victims; those who whimper for help are deserving of slow punishment, while those who fight back are to be lauded. Ushar's helmet bears the crumple mark of a particularly feisty prisoner who retaliated. This desperate effort earned Ushar's respect, and a swift death. Ushar's signature weapon is a war club with a blunt, heavy end that helps drive kinetic energy to a concussion field generator. This feature can produce a widely dispersed concussion blast.

TRUDGEN



Trudgen is a collector of trophies from fallen conquests, Trudgen adds to his weapons and armor as his victories grow. His patchwork helmet indicates that he defeated a death trooper at some point in the past, a remarkable achievement given their strength and rarity. His signature weapon is an enormous vibrocleaver. The ultrasonic technology that rapidly vibrates the blade edge for extra cutting power is an add-on modification to a traditional, primitive weapon. When not swinging the hefty blade in combat, Trudgen either rests the blunt end over his shoulder, holds it via the weight-reducing holes lining the blade spine, or attaches bandolier straps to it and slings it over his back.

KURUK



The most solitary of the Knights, Kuruk serves as the group's rifleman and the pilot of the Night Buzzard. He is the one most likely to remain behind, perched on a high vantage point, covering an assault with his precision marksmanship. The blinder flaps on his helmet focus his attention on his target, and his aim is further sharpened by concentrating on the Force. He carries no bladed weaponry, relying instead on his multi-barreled custom-designed rifle, which has rapid-fire, sniping, and pump-action plasma bolt firing capabilities.