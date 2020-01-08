THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Reveals His Secret Cameo In STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams gave many of his close friends cameos in the "Skywalker Saga" finale, and Karl Urban has now revealed where it was he showed up in the movie...

Karl Urban has become a pro when it comes to genre movies thanks to memorable roles in the likes of Star Trek and Thor: Ragnarok. At the moment, he's kicking all sorts of ass as Billy Butcher in The Boys, but it's now been revealed that he paid a visit to a Galaxy Far, Far Away last year.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Urban confirmed that he made a cameo appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Visiting his friend J.J. Abrams on set, it was then the actor was asked to suit up. "While I was there, he put me in a Stormtrooper uniform and we had a really fun day on set. It's been one of my life-long goals to be a Stormtrooper, so I can tick that off now."

The scene in question comes when Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren come aboard the Star Destroyer for the first time. "What is in the cut is my voice saying 'Knights of Ren' as Kylo Ren walks down a hallway past two Stormtroopers," the actor added. "I am one of those Stormtroopers."

Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy are among some of the noteworthy names to have made cameo appearances as Stormtroopers in the new Star Wars movies, though many others are believed to have done the same. Even Prince William and Prince Harry were rumoured to have donned a suit at one point!

