THE CLONE WARS Actor Sam Witwer Shares Brutal Thoughts On STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Sam Witwer has become something of an expert on the Star Wars franchise after playing characters like Starkiller and Darth Maul in video games and on television, and he's now shared his brutally honest thoughts on J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actor has accused Rian Johnson of having a lack of understanding of the franchise after seeing what he brought to the table with The Last Jedi, but seemed to indicate that he REALLY didn't enjoy the concluding chapter in the long-running Skywalker Saga which began with A New Hope.

"It's um... look, if you like it, awesome," he said during a Twitch stream transcribed by CBR. "It's not as meaningful to me because I can't really reconcile that mythology with George's. But that's just my opinion, you know? My personal is take is I think a Star Wars where the moral of the story is 'throw down your weapon, don't hurt your family, love or fear.'"

Witer added that there were "some really great moments" in the film, but he wasn't on board with that final fight between Rey, Ben Solo, and the clone of Emperor Palpatine. "I think that's superior than a Star Wars where you win by melting the bad guy's face off. That's just my thing... I don't know that you can do a better ending than Return of the Jedi."

The Rise of Skywalker remains divisive for many, and fans can currently be found on social media campaigning for Lucasfilm to release some deleted scenes on the Disney+ streaming platform.

