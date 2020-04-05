THE CLONE WARS' Sam Witwer Thinks Rian Johnson Failed To Do His "Homework" With STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

The Clone Wars star Sam Witwer has explained why he believes director Rian Johnson may have dropped the ball with Star Wars: The Last Jedi , and blames it on the filmmaker not doing his "homework."

Sam Witwer has plenty of experience in a Galaxy Far, Far Away after playing both Starkiller and Maul over the years, but he's now made some very interesting comments about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That movie remains as divisive as ever, of course, and even Mark Hamill has shared his concerns about how Luke Skywalker was portrayed in Episode VIII.

During a recent Twitch stream (via CBR), Witwer said: "Last Jedi, to me, felt like a movie made by a guy who hadn't quite done his homework. I think Rian Johnson's a talented guy, but Bruce Lee didn't develop Jeet Kune Do without learning Kung Fu first. You can't reinvent Star Wars without knowing Star Wars first."

"[He] didn't -- for me -- make a compelling argument for why Luke didn't go and help his sister," he added.

"This is just my opinion, guys," The Clone Wars star was quick to add. "There were a lot of things in The Last Jedi I found compelling in a Rian Johnson filmmaker point of view. They just didn't fit into Star Wars. I don't think he did his Star Wars homework. The themes, what it's about, what the characters are about."

"But as a standalone film, if I don't know what the Jedi are or who Luke is or what he represents, I think there's some compelling things in there. If that's meaningful to you, that's awesome."

Witwer is entitled to his opinion, and what he's saying here will likely resonate with a lot of fans who didn't enjoy what Johnson brought to the table with The Last Jedi. Of course, The Rise of Skywalker remains equally as divisive, so debates like these are likely to rage for years to come.