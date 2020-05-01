The Next STAR WARS Movie May Be Set In The "High Republic Era" 400 Years Before THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

At last year's Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that the creative team of Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule were working on the myserious "Project Luminous." We've heard nothing since, but it now sounds like all will be revealed this year and that the future of Star Wars
might not be all that different to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Apparently, Lucasfilm is looking to launch a new wave of stories across comic books, novels, video games, and movies which are set 300 - 400 years before the Skywalker Saga.
The overarching plot will reportedly revolve around a group of Jedi exploring the then-unknown regions of the Galaxy and that will lead them into conflicts with a variety of enemies, including an ancient evil (described as "Sith Gods" of some sort). It sounds like this could be an origin story for the rivalry between the Jedi and Sith, and this era is being referred to as the "High Republic."
Interestingly, it sounds like the aesthetic of this era of the Galaxy will be based on what D.B Weiss and David Benioff thought it would look while they were still working on a new Star Wars
movie, and rather than trilogies, we'll likely get a series of standalone tales which could culminate in a crossover similar to a movie like The Avengers
.
It's also said that we'll learn more about the Sith's infamous Rule of Two, while a younger version of Jedi Master Yoda will also be making an appearance of some sort.
The first chapter in this new wave of stories may kick off with a video game next year, and it will definitely be interesting to see how things play out. The question is, is this what fans really want from Star Wars or should Lucasfilm remain in a slightly more familiar time period?
11. Attack Of The Clones
Attack of the Clones certainly had its moments but far too many of them fall into the "WTF?" category to remember this sequel with anything other than disdain. From the awful subplot revolving around Anakin and Padme to Yoda's almost comical duel with Count Dooku, this movie did some good with the introduction of Clone Troopers and a strong villain.
However, for every plus point, there were moments like Jango Fett being the basis for those clones (and Boba thereby being one of them too) to ruin that. Attack of the Clones was simply one of those sequels that tried going bigger and better but ultimately failed in nearly every respect despite some impressive action scenes.
5. The Last Jedi
The Last Jedi has been an extremely divisive movie but so was The Empire Strikes Back when it was released! Yes, there was a lot of humour and the answers Rian Johnson provided to some long-standing questions were a underwhelming but he deserves to be praised for helping the franchise move on from what's come before and setting the stage for what should have been amazing finale in the form of Episode IX.
Things may not have panned out exactly as some fans wanted but this was an incredible addition to the series and one which blew us all away with a plethora of breathtaking sequences and memorable character moments. Unfortuantely, some creative decisions still don't sit right, including Luke Skywalker's new attitude. Undoing what came before to such a large extent also felt like a mistake but it's still great in many ways.
Oh, and we'll never not love the Porgs!