THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Blu-Ray Release, MANDALORIAN Star Talks Baby Yoda, & More STAR WARS News

We also have intel on a Knights of the Old Republic remake, an amazing rendition of The Mandalorian 's theme tune, new Funko Pops for The Empire Strikes Back , and an intriguing The Rise of Skywalker reveal!





Who Was That With Wicket?



In the final few minutes of The Rise of Skywalker, we got to see the return of Wicket the Ewok on Endor as he looked up at the destruction of a First Order Star Destroyer. However, fans noticed that there was another, smaller Ewok next to him and actor Warwick Davis has now revealed his identity.



"I don't know what's been going on. It's tricky. Has life been good for Ewoks or not? I'd like to think that their victory left them feeling pretty good about themselves," he told In the final few minutes of The Rise of Skywalker, we got to see the return of Wicket the Ewok on Endor as he looked up at the destruction of a First Order Star Destroyer. However, fans noticed that there was another, smaller Ewok next to him and actor Warwick Davis has now revealed his identity.he told Inverse "I mean, Wicket's had a child -- that other Ewok you see in Rise of Skywalker is his son, and indeed my son in reality who is inside that costume. So he didn't look like he suffered too much. He's got a family and stuff. But yeah, I gave it a bit of thought, but I didn't need to dig too deep, because I didn't need to be too informed for what we ended up doing in the movie."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in the rearview mirror, and recent headlines have been dominated by intel on Colin Trevorrow's version of the movie as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Rogue One Writer Wants To Kill Dash Rendar Can I kill him? If so yes. https://t.co/mVy1PXSvNQ — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 21, 2020

Dash Rendar is a fan-favourite (well, to some fans) character from the Expanded Universe, and his ship was spotted in The Rise of Skywalker's final battle. Introduced in the Shadows of the Empire era of storytelling in the late 90s, he was brought in as a replacement of sorts for Han Solo.



When Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta was asked by a fan on Twitter whether he would like to tell a story with Rendar, he seemingly made it clear that he's not a fan of the divisive hero! Who knows, perhaps Rendar ended up meeting his maker during that battle against the Final Order?



Disneyland's After Dark Star Wars Nite



If you're planning to attend Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim this August, then you may want to pay a visit to Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland California on August 27th.



If you're planning to attend Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim this August, then you may want to pay a visit to Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland California on August 27th.

The event is an "After Dark Star Wars Nite" in the theme park which will feature exclusive after-hours access to the park as well as special entertainment, including a special Star Wars-themed fireworks spectacular, galactic dance parties, character encounters and more. There will also be "enhanced decor" along with event merchandise and inspired food and beverages. The best part about all this is that because it's a special ticketed event, you won't have to purchase a Disneyland ticket on top of this one. Needless to say, these are bound to be in high-demand!



The Mandalorian Is Coming To Europe Sooner Than Expected



It's fair to say that most Star Wars fans outside of North America will have found a way to watch The Mandalorian by now, but those of you who are still waiting for Disney+ will be glad to read this news.



While it wasn't originally going to arrive in Europe until March 31st, the launch date has been brought forward to March 24th instead. So, everyone will soon understand those Baby Yoda memes!

A Possible Blu-ray Release Date For The Rise Of Skywalker



It appears as if we now have a much better idea of when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Blu-ray. According to various online listings, a release date of April 14th is most likely, while a digital release of March 31st has also been set. As of right now, though, we don't know when it will start streaming on Disney+ (Disney will likely want to sell some physical copies first).



It appears as if we now have a much better idea of when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Blu-ray. According to various online listings, a release date of April 14th is most likely, while a digital release of March 31st has also been set. As of right now, though, we don't know when it will start streaming on Disney+ (Disney will likely want to sell some physical copies first).

Best Busy, Target, and Zavvi are all promoting various editions of the film which you can see below:













The Mandalorian Star Gushes Over Baby Yoda



Everyone loves The Child, and The Mandalorian star Emily Swallow has shared her thoughts on what it was like to be in scenes with the adorable creation Star Wars fans have dubbed "Baby Yoda."



"I mean, that was ridiculous, because like you know that it's not real, but it really is just as cute in person. I was so, so happy that I got to be in a scene with him, and I had no idea though, the kind of impact it would have, and I didn't think, I mean, everything was so secretive around filming it."



"I mean, that was ridiculous, because like you know that it's not real, but it really is just as cute in person. I was so, so happy that I got to be in a scene with him, and I had no idea though, the kind of impact it would have, and I didn't think, I mean, everything was so secretive around filming it."

"I didn't really know everything that had gone on with him in the episodes that I wasn't in, but I was super-excited that I got to be the one to reveal the stuff about the Jedi and where he might have come from. And so, I got to revel in the cuteness and also feel cool, because I got to reveal some good information," she concluded while talking to ComicBook.com It seems everyone who has worked with Baby Yoda have clearly fallen in love with him!



The Coolest Thing You'll See Today This is the way. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/OtyaDQN2UJ — Star Wars (@starwars) January 24, 2020

We'll let this video speak for itself as it's a downright amazing take on The Mandalorian's theme.

New Funko Pops For The Empire Strikes Back







During this week's London Toy Fair, a number of new Star Wars Funko Pops were revealed and they all celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.



As you can see, we have Pops recreating iconic moments like the "I love you, I know" scene, Darth Vader inside his chamber sans mask, Han in Carbonite, and Luke with Yoda on his back.



These all promise to be a must-have for fans and Yoda's hut looks particularly cool.

