THOR: RAGNAROK Director Taika Waititi Confirms That He's Started Writing His STAR WARS Film

Following an update on Thor: Love and Thunder earlier today, filmmaker Taika Waititi has now shared some news about his Star Wars film, confirming that he and Krysty Wilson-Cairns are writing the script!

Yearly Star Wars films are probably a thing of the past following the release of The Rise of Skywalker last December, and the only visits to a Galaxy Far, Far Away we will be making for the foreseeable future are on Disney+. Lucasfilm has, however, dropped some hints about future plans for the franchise, with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi attached to write and direct an upcoming film.

The news first broke back in May, and it was confirmed at the time that he would be teaming with 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns to pen the screenplay for the film.

Earlier today, it was reported that Waititi is doing a final pass on the Thor: Love and Thunder script, but the busy, and very popular, filmmaker has also confirmed that work has commenced on this untitled Star Wars flick. "We're just writing," he told BBC in a recent video interview. "We're writing."

Cameras won't start rolling on this Star Wars film until the next Thor movie is finished, and it's possible Waititi will want to tackle a smaller project between them. That could leave room for Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy to start development, but given the current health crisis, it's doubtful.

Story details for this adventure are sure to be a long way off, but given the director's stellar work on The Mandalorian, there's no need for fans to anticipate anything other than a hit.

