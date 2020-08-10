THOR Star Natalie Portman Reveals How She Looks Back On Her Time As Padmé Amidala In STAR WARS

Long before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natalie Portman was part of a Galaxy Far, Far Away in the Star Wars prequels, and the actress has now weighed in on how she feels looking back at that...

Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman has always chosen her words carefully while talking about the Star Wars prequels, but it's never really sounded like they were a highlight of her career.

Playing Padmé Amidala certainly helped put her on the map, of course, and the character remains an incredibly important part of this franchise's mythos. During a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Portman was asked how she looks back at the Star Wars prequels at this point in her career.

"It’s so fun to be part of something that kids relate to so much," she admits. "I haven’t shown my kids the movies yet - I think it’s so weird for them to think of me as anything other than their mom. They’ve seen the recent Star Wars movies that I am not in - my son has, my daughter, is too young."

"It feels really lucky to be part of something that’s every child’s imaginary world," Portman added. "It’s very exciting to be able to impress my kids a little bit."

That likely influenced Portman's decision to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new God of Thunder, and it's good she's able to take some positives from a difficult trio of movies.

