VADER IMMORTAL: A STAR WARS VR SERIES Trailer And Release Date For The Sith Lord's New Video Game Revealed

VR gaming hasn't taken off as massively as some expected, but there still a lot of great titles out there, including Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series if this epic new trailer is any indication...

Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is ILMxLAB's immersive new take on Darth Vader which puts squarely inside the twisted world of the Sith Lord. Set for release on August 25th, the PlayStation VR title will be sold for $29.99.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you step inside your own Star Wars story as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.

Created in close collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and directed by Ben Snow (Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). It features Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) as your witty droid sidekick, ZO-E3, and Scott Lawrence (Star Wars Resistance) as Darth Vader.

"Vader Immortal holds a very special place in our hearts at ILMxLAB and we are very excited to be bringing this to PlayStation VR," said Harvey Whitney, a producer at ILMxLAB. "This allows even more fans to experience the first Star Wars story designed exclusively for virtual reality."

The game won a series of awards last year, and this PlayStation VR release is highly anticipated as a result. Check out the trailer for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series below:

