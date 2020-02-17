Was Han Solo A Force Ghost In STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER? " I have no F***ing Idea," Says Harrison Ford

"When JJ asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I’m dead!'" he recalls. "He said, 'Sorta dead. You can do this.' He hadn’t written anything at that time. But he said, 'This is going to be great.' So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy."

"It was a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Adam Driver's character," Ford adds. "And the chance to do another scene with Adam was great."

Of course, there's been a lot of speculation about whether Solo was a Force Ghost or just a mental projection in Kylo Ren's head, but - and this probably won't surprise you - Ford doesn't know or care either way! "A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is," he admitted. "Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no f***ing idea what a Force ghost is."



"And I don’t care!"



Well, that sounds about right. Ford has never really expressed much interest in the character and didn't really seem to want to reprise the role back in 2015's The Force Awakens unless Solo was going to be killed off once and for all. There's no denying that what he says here is pretty hilarious, though!



Hit the "Next" button to look through some concept art

from Colin Trevorrow's version of Star Wars Episode IX!