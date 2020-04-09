TENET Book Finally Clears Up Whether Director Christopher Nolan Really Did Ban Chairs From Set

Anne Hathaway made headlines earlier this year for claims director Christopher Nolan bans chairs from his sets, and while that was later denied by his spokesperson, a new book finally clears things up...

While Tenet is performing better at the box office than initially suspected, the movie has been plagued by negative coverage online for months now. Much of that stems from Christopher Nolan's alleged insistence that it receive a theatrical release in the midst of a pandemic, and while there are safety measures in place, some experts insist that it's simply not safe to do so.

Regardless, Tenet was dealt another blow earlier this year when The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway said Nolan, "doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working." This created something of an uproar, and the filmmaker's spokesperson was quick to issue a denial.

Well, in an officially released Tenet book, it's confirmed by star John David Washington that Nolan does indeed ban chairs form his sets. "Nolan's no-frills set was deliberately devoid of chairs," it reads. "Watching the relentless energy of the crew, Washington was determined to lead the front."

"'I'm like, 'I can't be tired. I can't sit down if these guys aren't' But then, after the sixth day, I broke down. I sat down - just on whatever is around - 'cause my body couldn't take it.'"

It sure doesn't sound like the cast and crew are free to sit on chairs as, well, there were none. The book, The Secrets of Tenet, is on sale now, and you can check out the excerpt below:

