TENET: Christopher Nolan Doesn't Want To Release The Film Internationally Before The United States

More details have surfaced about Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros.' different ideas about how to release Tenet , including a possible debut internationally before it arrives in the United States...

The COVID-19 pandemic has had massive ramifications for the entertainment injury, with all eyes now on Tenet. There have been conflicting reports about Christopher Nolan's hopes for the mysterious sci-fi movie, and the prevailing theory is that he wants to be the one that helps bring moviegoers back to theaters after months of closures.

Originally set to be released tomorrow, Tenet was pushed to July 31st, and then shifted to August 12th.

Will it meet that release date? It's hard to say, but with rumblings that theaters are going to push their planned re-opening dates to September, it's not looking good. Now, Vulture has shared an in-depth report in which they explain that Nolan and Warner Bros. are "in concert" about the movie being distributed in a safe and timely manner.

However, where they differ is that the studio would be open to Tenet opening internationally ahead of North America, but Nolan doesn't agree with that because he wants to continue to support American theaters. Of course, that doesn't really help those overseas which are now ready and able to open, but can't because they have nothing new to screen.

The issue with releasing Tenet internationally is that spoilers would be rife online, while piracy is also an issue. "Between now and the end of the year, 50 percent loss is probably the best-case scenario," The Ankler editor Richard Rushfield says in the report. "It’s probably more like 80 percent. There’s no way you can open a movie anytime between now and, say, February, and have any confidence that the box office is going to be anything resembling normal."

