TENET: Christopher Nolan's Delayed Sci-Fi Movie Gets An Official Runtime

The latest release date for Christopher Nolan's Tenet is August 12th, and while it's doubtful we'll get to see it on that day, an official runtime for the mysterious sci-fi movie has been revealed...

Given everything that's going on in the world (and specifically the United States) right now, it seems highly unlikely that we'll actually be sitting down to watch Tenet in theaters on August 12th. Director Christopher Nolan wants to be the filmmaker that brings people back to multiplexes, but not at the cost of people's lives after they potentially catch the virus in busy screenings.

Originally, Tenet was scheduled to open this Friday, and a new listing on the Korea Media Ratings Board has revealed that the mysterious sci-if movie has a runtime of 150 minutes.

That translates to two and a half hours, a runtime considerably longer than Dunkirk's 107 minutes. However, Interstellar remains Nolan's longest film at a whopping 169 minutes. At this point, though, the thought of sitting in a theater - even one with social distancing measures in place - for that 150 minutes is pretty much panic attack inducing at this point.

After all, reports have started surfacing this month that COVID-19 may very well be airborne in nature, and that doesn't bode well for theaters, especially if air conditioning actually spreads the virus.

Time will tell what happens with Tenet, but box office analysts believe that theaters will now push back their planned re-opening dates to this September instead of late July/early August.

What do you guys think?