TENET: Christopher Nolan's Long-Delayed Sci-Fi Blockbuster May Have Only Had A $10 Million U.S. Opening

Box office analysts have done the math, and it seems Tenet opening weekend in North America was nowhere near as good as initially reported. As a result, the movie may have only earned a lowly $10 million.

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that Tenet had debuted in North America with a $20.2 million opening weekend. That obviously wasn't what a sci-fi blockbuster like this would normally earn domestically - at least not one directed by Christopher Nolan - but it seems that number was inflated.

Indie Wire has done the math, and it turns out the number announced by Warner Bros. also included the Thursday opening, three days of early preview screenings, and an additional nine days in Canada and Labor Day both there and in the U.S. With multiple sources telling the site that Tenet grossed $2.6 million in Canada, around $2.5 million on Labor Day, and a good $5 million from those sneak peeks, that takes the opening weekend down to a lowly $10 million.

While around 25% of North America's population is unable to see Tenet, it's no great surprise that Nolan's movie didn't exactly break box office records.

Even if all theaters had been open, the site believes it would have likely been lucky to gross $30 million. In a normal world, it might have opened with $75 million, so it's easy to see why Warner Bros. is now said to be considering delaying Wonder Woman 1984's planned October release date.

We'll keep you updated.