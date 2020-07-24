TENET: Christopher Nolan's Movie May Still Open In European Theaters As Soon As The End Of August

Just days after Tenet was removed from the release calendar, it's now been revealed that Warner Bros. is considering screening the movie in countries like the UK, Spain, and China in a matter of weeks...

Variety has revealed that Warner Bros. is now reaching out to international exhibitors about Christopher Nolan's Tenet being released in European theaters as soon as August 26th - 28th.

The UK, France, and Spain have been told to prepare for that launch, and while nothing is confirmed, things are said to be looking positive. The plan is also to release Tenet early in Asia, a move which is likely inspired by the fact Chinese theaters are in the process of once again opening their doors.

While North America is a crucial location for any new movie, China often earns even more money for a big blockbuster, though Europe tends to be a good earner for studios as well. Tenet was, of course, removed from the release calendar on Monday, and that's because things with COVID-19 in the U.S. are currently pretty dire as infections across the country continue to increase.

As you might expect, international exhibitors are growing frustrated with what's happening in the U.S. because while they're obviously sympathetic, they're being deprived of new movies despite cases in many European countries now being on the decline as the battle against the virus continues.

There is a concern that spoilers for Nolan's latest blockbuster will now inevitably leak online, and while that's a shame, it's a necessary evil in the current landscape. Plus, unless Warner Bros. decides to push Tenet to 2021, there's no way the movie is going to turn much of a profit. Oh, and if they do that, those foreign exhibitors risk being forced to close down for good in future.

We'll keep you guys updated as the situation develops.