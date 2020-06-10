TENET: Christopher Nolan's Movie Will Reportedly Be Released On DVD And Blu-ray This December

Tenet has struggled to live up to box office expectations thanks to COVID-19, but it appears we can look forward to getting to watch Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic from the safety of home this Christmas.

Film Stories is reporting that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is set to arrive on DVD and Blu-ray in the U.S. on December 15th. There's no word on special features, but it has been confirmed that the movie will have subtitles (which are bound to come in handy for what many critics described as indecipherable scenes thanks to muffled dialogue).

Nolan's movie failed to reignite the box office as both he and Warner Bros. had hoped, underperforming in a major way thanks to ongoing concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simply put, moviegoers don't feel safe returning to theaters, and Tenet alone was not enough to help multiplexes stay afloat amidst a series of high profile blockbusters being delayed. It needed to make $500 million to break even, and with that looking more and more unlikely, it makes sense for Warner Bros. to capitalise on a quiet holiday season by putting Tenet on Blu-ray in time for Christmas.

Chances are a Digital release is also planned, and getting to watch the movie in a safe setting from the comfort of home should be welcomed. Whether it will help take Tenet out of the red is unclear.

As for The New Mutants, there's still no official word on what Disney has planned for Fox's final Marvel movie.

